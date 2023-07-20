Act firmly against perpetrators of barbaric act of parading women naked in Manipur: OPS

CHENNAI: Expelled AIADMK leader and former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Thursday expressed anguish over the inhumane act of a mob, who paraded naked women and raped them, in Manipur following the ethnic conflict between the Meiti and Kuki communities and demanded the BJP government at the Centre and the State of Manipur to take stern measures to bring the situation to normalcy.

The former CM reacted sharply after the video that disturbed the conscience of the nation hit social media on Wednesday. Leaders of various political parties hit hard at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for maintaining deafening silence all these days. However, he broke his silence ahead of the monsoon session of the Parliament and said that the Manipur incident would never be “forgiven” and the guilt would be punished. Many leaders took a dig at Modi for breaking his silence after two months.

Panneerselvam took to social media to vent his ire over the horrific incident. “Two tribal (Kuki) women were paraded naked and gang raped. The video of the incident that went viral on social media is causing an immense pain and mental agony. The AIADMK is strongly condemning the barbaric act,” Panneerselvam tweeted.

மணிப்பூர் மாநிலத்தில் கடந்த இரண்டு மாத காலமாக கலவரம் நடைபெற்று வருகின்ற சூழ்நிலையில், ஒரு கும்பல் இரு பழங்குடியினப் பெண்களை நிர்வாணமாக்கி அழைத்துச் செல்லும் காட்சி சமூக வலைதளங்களில் வைரலாக பரவி வருவதைப் பார்க்கும்போது நெஞ்சு பதைபதைக்கிறது. இரு பெண்களும் மர்மக் கும்பலால் கூட்டுப்… — O Panneerselvam (@OfficeOfOPS) July 20, 2023

The incident that took place in the month of May came to light only now. However, it is unbearable to learn that the perpetrators are yet to be identified and arrested.

“I urge the Centre and the Manipur State government to take adequate measures to restore normalcy,” he added.