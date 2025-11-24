Act against Udhay for slandering Sanskrit, BJP leader writes to Amit Shah

CHENNAI: The BJP state unit on Monday appealed to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking immediate action against Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin for allegedly making derogatory remarks about Sanskrit, terming it a "dead language."

In a letter addressed to the Union Home Minister, State unit BJP spokesperson ANS Prasad argued that Udhayanidhi Stalin's remarks at a recent book release event in the city were inflammatory, factually incorrect, and constitutionally irresponsible. The party stated that Sanskrit, listed in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution, holds profound religious and cultural significance and continues to be widely respected as a classical and liturgical language in temple rituals and sacred texts.

The BJP leader alleged that Udhayanidhi's comments attempted to portray Sanskrit and Hindi promotion as an imposition on Tamil, thereby creating a false linguistic conflict. The letter further claimed that such remarks have the potential to disrupt public harmony and undermine the constitutional responsibility expected from an elected representative holding high office.

The BJP has requested the Union government to initiate an inquiry and pursue legal action under the relevant penal provisions for promoting enmity, hurting religious sentiments, and causing public mischief. The party has also urged the Centre to explore constitutional measures to prevent similar public statements by the Deputy Chief Minister.

Copies of the petition have also been forwarded to the Prime Minister and the Governor of Tamil Nadu for their reference.