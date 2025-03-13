Accord plastic alternative rule to all milk firms, not just Aavin: TN association

CHENNAI: Without an extensive assessment of the alternatives to replace plastic products entirely, mere focus on Aavin’s plastic usage is not acceptable, said the Tamil Nadu Milk Dealers Welfare Association.

In Tamil Nadu, more than 1.5 crore litres of milk packed in plastic covers are being sold daily, which includes milk sold by all the private and public companies.

“Aavin replacing the plastic covers with alternatives would lead to an increase in the cost for glass or other containers, indirectly affecting the livelihood of poor people. Earlier, in a case related to the ban on plastic products, Aavin said in the High Court that it was not possible to sell milk in glass or plastic containers,” said SA Ponnusamy, the president of the association.

“There is a conspiracy about the motive behind bringing up this issue now. As the plastic wraps used by all dairy companies are recyclable, it is appropriate for the firms concerned to collect the milk packet plastic used by the public and devise creative plans to recycle them. Banning the packet plastic completely will create a situation where it is impossible to cater to the milk needs of the people and it will also cause shortage of milk, extensively impacting the entire dairy and sales industry,” Ponnusamy said.

If the National Green Tribunal (NGT) issues a final order that milk should be sold in glass or plastic bottles instead of plastic containers, it should be accorded to all the companies involved in the milk production and commercial industry, not only for Aavin, Ponnusamy added.