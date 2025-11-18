Abused, pressured on SIR work, ICDS worker attempts suicide

TIRUCHY: An anganwadi worker in Kumbakonam allegedly attempted suicide on Tuesday after the city Corporation commissioner reportedly used abusive language and pressured her over election-related work. Fellow anganwadi staff staged a protest demanding action against the official.

According to sources, S Chithra (59), an anganwadi worker for 35 years, was recently deputed to distribute Special Intensive Revision (SIR) forms to voters.

On Monday, Kumbakonam city Corporation commissioner Gandhiraj allegedly instructed Chithra to upload around 200 SIR applications the same day and warned her of suspension if she failed to complete the task. He also reportedly used abusive language, which left her distressed.

On Tuesday morning, a frustrated Chithra is said to have consumed 84 sedative pills while at the Nachiyar Koil anganwadi centre and fainted shortly after. Another anganwadi worker, Jaithum Bheevi, and colleagues rushed her to the Kumbakonam Government Hospital, where she is undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.

Following the incident, anganwadi workers boycotted SIR-related duties and staged a protest demanding that a police case be registered against Commissioner Gandhiraj. They also warned of an indefinite strike.