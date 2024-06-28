Abolish NEET, amend NMC Act, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin asks Prime Minister Modi

CHENNAI: Hours after moving a resolution in the Tamil Nadu Assembly seeking exemption from NEET for medical admission, Chief Minister MK Stalin shot off a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, urging him to intervene in the issue.

The resolution seeking the Union government's assent to the Bill seeking exemption came in the background of alleged irregularities in NEET-UG 2024 which is now being probed by the CBI. The controversy surrounding it has already cost the NTA chief his job after being shunted out of the post.

"It has been our considered view that the selection process for professional courses should only be through the 12th standard marks rather than through a separate entrance exam, which is an unwanted additional stress on students," Stalin said in the letter to Modi.

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister reminded PM Modi that the Assembly had adopted a Bill unanimously seeking exemption from NEET and instead providing medical admission on the basis of Class 12 marks. But the legislation, which was sent to Union government for Presidential assent, is still pending, Stalin said.

"Meanwhile the irregularities which have occurred during the recent NEET Examination have validated our opposition to it. Many other States have also started voicing their views on the need to do away with this selection process," he said.

Considering the recent developments, the State Assembly adopted a unanimous resolution on June 28 urging the Centre to grant assent to NEET exemption Bill and also amend the National Medical Commission Act to give up this selection process at the national level, he said, seeking Prime Minister Modi's early intervention in this regard.