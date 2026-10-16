Aavin's procurement of milk to increase at new rates, says TN Minister Vijayalakshmi

Launching Aavin full cream premium milk sachets and curd cups after inspecting the Tiruchy Aavin plant at Kottapattu, the Dairy Minister Vijayalakshmi said Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay recently increased Rs 3 for procurement of milk, and thus the milk procurement price has gone to Rs 44 per litre.

“The increase in the procurement price has satisfied the milk producers across the State, and Aavin will be procuring 3.5 lakh litres more per day in addition to the usual procurement of 32 lakh litres,” she said.

The minister pointed out that the Tiruchy Aavin was procuring 1.75 lakh litres per day and it has been increased to 1.90 lakh litres now due to the procurement price increase.

She also stated that the money has been credited to the milk producers with the deduction of Rs 1 per litre for insurance. “This insurance scheme would benefit the milk producers a lot”, she stressed.

Earlier, the minister introduced the 500 ml premium milk packet, stick candy and a cup of curd for Rs 5, which are new products of Aavin marketed across the state.