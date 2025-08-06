Aavin sales surge by 30%, says Minister Mano Thangaraj

CHENNAI: The sales of dairy by-products in Chennai have increased in the last three months. “Aavin has sold dairy products worth Rs 29 crore in May, Rs 30.30 crore in June and Rs 32.35 crore in July 2025,” said Mano Thangaraj, Minister of Milk and Dairy Development here on Tuesday.

He also claimed that there was a 30% increase in sales in July in comparison to last year’s sales for the same period. “This production has reached a new peak compared to previous years,” he added.

The minister also held a video conference with 6,084 secretaries of the milk cooperative society to increase production and issued appointment orders to Aavin agents, Aavin parlours and wholesalers. And 60 refrigerators were given to Aavin agents in the second phase to increase the sales of dairy by-products.

It has been planned to renovate 21 Aavin Junction parlours in Chennai. Work costing Rs 55 lakh is already underway in 12 parlours. Various sales promotion activities have been carried out to increase the sales of dairy by-products.

Around 1.5 million litres of milk per day and milk by-products worth around Rs 30 crores/month are sold to the public across Chennai through 35 Aavin Junction milk stations, 200 Aavin milk stations and around 860 retailers.