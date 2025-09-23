Aavin not sharing GST benefits to buyers: Anbumani

CHENNAI: Debunking the claims of the State government, which announced a reduction in prices of Aavin products, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss alleged that the government is trying to mislead the customers by providing only discounts, that too for select items.

Anbumani said prices of milk products should have been reduced according to the GST rate cut. “Instead of reducing MRP, Aavin has increased the base prices to match the reduction of tax. For instance, the price of one kg of ghee is Rs 700, including the base price of Rs 625 and GST of Rs 75. With the GST reduced to 5 per cent, the tax component should be Rs 31, allowing the MRP to be fixed at Rs 656. But that’s not the case on the ground,” said the PMK leader.

Aavin has instead increased the base price to Rs 669 from

Rs 625 to keep the MRP at Rs 700. In contrast, other public sector dairy firms such as Amul and Nadhini have reduced the MRP,” he added.

He pointed out that Aavin has announced a Rs 40 discount on one kg of ghee till November 30. The discount is also only applicable to ghee and paneer, not for other milk products, he pointed out. He criticised the DMK government for not sharing the GST benefits with the consumers.

In another statement, Anbumani pointed out that the Karnataka government has commenced a caste survey, which is set to be completed in 15 days. “But, DMK continues to betray social justice in Tamil Nadu. There is no legal bar or lack of funds or manpower to conduct such a survey in Tamil Nadu,” Anbumani said.