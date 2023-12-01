Aavin launches 'Delite' variant in 200 ml and 500 ml sachets

CHENNAI: To meet the milk demand of the consumers, State-run Aavin started selling a 200 ml pack and 500 ml pack of its 'Aavin Delite' milk variant in the market from Friday (December 1).

The 200 ml sachets, each priced at Rs 10, and 500 ml sachets, each priced at Rs 22 are available in City and throughout the State.

Meanwhile, for monthly milk holders, 500 ml sachets of Aavin Delite are being sold at Rs 21 and 1-litre sachet at Rs 42 from Friday.

Aavin Delight variant was introduced in purple color sachets with 3.5 per cent fat content and 8.5 per cent SNF enriched with Vitamin A and D in a way that is suitable for the health of the consumers, said S Vineeth, Managing Director of Aavin.

According to Aavin, to reach a larger consumer base including bachelors, a new variant, 200 ml sachets were introduced in the market.

Notably, the Delite variant was launched last May, and Aavin currently sells about 14.50 lakh litres of milk per day and milk products worth Rs 1 crore per day to consumers through more than 1,000 agents and retailers in Chennai and its suburbs.