Aavin hiding Rs 13 crore drop in Deepavali sales this year, claims milk dealers body chief

CHENNAI: Alleging that Aavin milk cooperative’s officials are fudging Deepavali sales data to hide their failure, the Tamil Nadu Milk Dealers' Welfare Association on Friday claimed that the management is deceiving the State government by giving false data on festival sweet sales.

Lambasting the Aavin management, the president of Tamil Nadu Milk Dealers' Welfare Association SA Ponnusamy stated that the Aavin Managing Director S Vineet is deceiving Chief Minister MK Stalin by giving false information on Deepavali sweet sales.

"Aavin MD's claim that the state-run milk dairy has sold about Rs 115 crore worth of sweets and savoury items during this Deepavali festival and recorded an increase in sales of Rs 10 crore, when compared to the last year, is false information and a deliberate act of deceiving the State government and the Chief Minister," Ponnusamy said in a statement. The unionist had earlier flagged sub-standard manufacturing of Deepavali sweets and savouries by Aavin ahead of Deepavali.

Pointing out the Milk and Dairy Development department's policy note (2023-2024) that was tabled in the House by the then minister Mano Thangaraj, Ponnusamy said, "The then minister has clearly said that the Aavin had sold sweets and savoury products for Rs 128 crore in 2023. And in 2022, the Aavin had sold sweets for Rs 116 crore (as per the then minister S M Nasar's Assembly announcement)," pointing out that sales have gone down instead of a Rs 10 crore increase as claimed the official. It exposes that sales of Rs 115 crore in 2024 is less than Rs 13 crore when compared to the previous year (2023), he noted.

"Hiding the loss, the Aavin MD is deceiving CM Stalin by claiming that the Aavin has recorded a surge in sales," he said and questioned the Chief Minister office's (CMO) over verification of the information shared.

The Milk Dealers' Welfare Association further urged Chief Minister MK Stalin to take action against the officials of Aavin including its MD S Vineet for bringing disrepute to the government.