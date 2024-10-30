Aavin records bumper Rs 115 crore Deepavali sales

CHENNAI: Ahead of Deepavali, Aavin’s outlets are experiencing brisk sales of special sweets and savouries, with collections totalling approximately Rs 115 crore.

The state-owned milk major, as quoted by Maalaimalar, said in a statement: "Our milk and dairy products continue to receive tremendous support from the public. About 4.5 lakh rural producers supply milk to Aavin, which is then distributed across Tamil Nadu. Through 27 unions statewide, we ensure quality production and distribution of milk and over 200 types of dairy products, offered at fair prices."

It further added, "For over 40 years, Aavin has been a leader in milk sales in Tamil Nadu, boosting the economic stability of hundreds of thousands of rural milk producers. This Diwali, we’re seeing strong demand for our special sweets and savouries, widely available throughout the state and highly popular with the public."

This year, Aavin also supplied sweets and savouries to various private companies, cooperatives, and government offices across Tamil Nadu, the statement read.

"So far, we have recorded sales of Aavin products worth approximately Rs 115 crore, which is Rs 10 crore more than last year," the statement concluded.