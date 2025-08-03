Aadi Perukku festival: Newlyweds, offer seek blessings of Mother Cauvery

TIRUCHY: Thousands of people gathered to celebrate the Aadi Perukku festival on the banks of the Cauvery in Tiruchy. Special prayers and offerings were performed, including by newlyweds and women at Amma Mandapam.

The traditional Hindu festival of Aadi Perukku, observed on the 18th day of the Tamil month Aadi, was celebrated with grandeur in Tiruchy, especially along the Cauvery and Kollidam riverbanks, including the Amma Mandapam ghat in Srirangam.

As part of the rituals, newly married couples, women, and devotees gathered in large numbers from early morning to offer special prayers to Cauvery, considered the lifeline of Tamil Nadu.

They performed pujas using sacred items like turmeric threads, bangles, ear flowers, and rice offerings placed on banana leaves, lit camphor lamps, and expressed gratitude to Cauvery Thaai (Mother Cauvery) for her blessings.

This year, due to heavy rainfall in Karnataka, the water flow in the Cauvery is significantly high, with over 16,000 cusecs being discharged. As a safety measure, surplus water was released into both the Cauvery and Kollidam rivers, resulting in strong currents and overflowing water at many ghats.

Given the heavy inflow, river steps at Amma Mandapam, Chinthamani Oodathurai, and Ayyalamman ghats were fully submerged. To ensure public safety, barricades were installed to prevent people from entering the water, and announcements were made urging the public not to step into the river for bathing.

Devotees from across Tiruchy and neighbouring districts thronged the riverbanks, making special offerings and seeking blessings.

To manage the large crowd and ensure safety, over 200 police personnel were deployed by the Tiruchy City Police Department. Additionally, fire and rescue services were on standby, and continuous monitoring and advisories were issued by the district administration, city police, and municipal authorities.

Meanwhile, many visited Kooduthurai, the confluence of the Bhavani, Cauvery, and the mythical Amudha rivers, at Bhavani, around 15 km from Erode, on Sunday.

Similar large gatherings were reported at Kodumudi, where devotees took a holy dip in the Cauvery and offered prayers at the Siva, Vishnu, and Brahma temples, all situated within the same premises.

Heavy police deployment was in place around the Cauvery riverbanks and temple areas to manage the crowd and ensure safety.