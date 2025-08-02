Aadi perukku falls on Aug 3, dampens the spirit of people looking to register property

CHENNAI: While the festival of 'Aadi Perukku' is considered auspicious for starting new ventures, the sub registrar offices in Tamil Nadu will remain closed as the auspicious festival falls on a Sunday.

Though many people in the state refrain from starting new ventures in the month of Aadi, the festival of 'Aadi Perukku' is considered a good day to register property. Generally, the number of registrations done on the day of 'Aadi Perukku' goes up several-fold compared to regular days.

Though this year Aadi Perukku falls on August 3, a Sunday, initially it was announced it would be a working day for the deed registration department. However, following protests from the staff at the department, it has been announced that the department would not operate on Sunday, and no registrations would be carried out on 'Aadi Perukku', according to a Maalaimalar report.