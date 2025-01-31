Aadhav Arjuna and Nirmal Kumar join Vijay's TVK

CHENNAI: In a significant development, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), a burgeoning political outfit, has received a major fillip with the induction of two leaders, Aadhav Arjuna and CTR Nirmal Kumar, into its fold.

The duo formally joined the party in the presence of its founder-president, Vijay, at a ceremony held at the party headquarters in Panaiyur here on Friday.

According to sources within TVK, Aadhav Arjuna, the former VCK deputy general secretary’s induction is a strategic move aimed at bolstering the party's prospects in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Also Read: Ousted for praising Vijay, ex- VCK leader Aadhav Arjuna to join TVK on Feb 2

"Aadhav Arjuna's experience and expertise will be invaluable in shaping our campaign and election strategies," said a senior TVK functionary.

"We are confident that his addition will help us make a significant impact in the electoral arena,” the leader told DT Next.

“CTR Nirmal Kumar, a tech-savvy leader, from AIADMK, with a strong background in information technology and social media is likely to take charge of TVK's IT Wing,” the leader said.

Nirmal Kumar's entry into TVK marks his second political switch in as many years, having previously served as the IT Wing president in the BJP before joining the AIADMK.

His departure from the AIADMK, where he held the position of joint secretary of the IT Wing, is seen as a significant gain for TVK.

However, B Kaliammal, state coordinator for the women's wing of the Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK), has denied reports of her joining TVK, quelling speculation about her potential switch to the party.

Meanwhile, A Jagadeesan Pandian, the state coordinator of NTK, has resigned from his position and the primary membership of the party, citing disagreements with party chief coordinator Seeman.

The differences stem from Seeman's recent comments on Periyar E V Ramasamy and slain LTTE chief Prabhakaran.