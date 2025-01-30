Ousted for praising Vijay, ex- VCK leader Aadhav Arjuna to join TVK on Feb 2

CHENNAI: Former VCK deputy general secretary and the founder of Voice of Common, Aadhav Arjuna is likely to join Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam on its first anniversary, February 2 in the presence of party president Vijay.

According to TVK insiders, Aadhav Arjuna met with their leader Vijay multiple times and discussed the party's poll strategies. "He has agreed to work for the party for the 2026 Assembly elections through his firm "Voice of Common". He will officially join the party on February 2, our first anniversary. The anniversary event would be held in party headquarters in Panaiyur, where Vijay will announce the plans for the 2026 Assembly elections," sources said.