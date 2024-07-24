Aadhaar mandatory for 'Tamil Pudhalvan' scheme, says govt

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday announced that Aadhaar cards are mandatory for students to avail benefits under the 'Tamil Pudhalvan' scheme. The programme aims to provide financial assistance of Rs 1,000 per month to boys who have studied in classes 6 to 12 in State-run schools, for pursuing their higher education.



As reported by Maalai Malar, educational institutions in the state have been advised to take necessary steps to ensure that eligible students have Aadhaar cards.

Students should be instructed to visit the nearest Aadhaar centres and apply for Aadhaar cards. If there is no Aadhaar centre in a particular area, the concerned educational institution should set up an Aadhaar centre for the students, the government directed, adding that information on the 'Tamil Pudhalvan' scheme should be spread among the students.

Chief Minister Stalin started this education scheme in August last year. Now, the government of Tamil Nadu has intensified the Tamizh Pudhalvan scheme.