CHENNAI: A woman's identity cannot be taken away upon her marital status, observed the Madras High Court while directing the police to ensure the participation of a widow and her son, who were stopped from entering the temple, during the Aadi festival at Periyakaruparayan temple, Erode.

Justice N Anand Venkatesh observed that it is quite unfortunate that the archaic belief that if a widow enters a temple it will cause impurity continues to prevail in this State.

"Even though the reformers are attempting to break all these senseless beliefs, it continues to be practiced in some villages," observed the judge.

These are the dogmas and the rules framed by man to suit his convenience, and it actually demeans a woman just because she has lost her husband, read the judgment.

All this can never continue in a civilized society, which is governed by the rule of law, if any such attempt is made by anyone to stop a widow from entering the temple, action must be taken against them in accordance with the law, observed the judge.

A woman, by herself, has a status and identity and that cannot in any way come down or be taken away depending upon her marital status, read the judgment.

The judge also directed police to take immediate action if any person creates law and order problems and disposed of the petition.

A petitioner Thangamani from Erode moved the Madras High Court (MHC) seeking to direct the police to provide police protection for her and her son in order to enter the Periyakaruparayan temple.

According to the petitioner, her entry was denied when she and her son were trying to enter the Periyakaruparayan temple during the Aadi festival stating that she is a widow.

It may be noted that the Thangamani's husband late Pongiyannan had served the Periyakaruparayan temple as priest.