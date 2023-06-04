A Raja slams Centre over 'lack of attention to safety' in train accident

CHENNAI: DMK deputy general secretary A Raja on Saturday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi led union government for the Balasore train accident and said that it would not have happened if the railway minister or officials had paid due attention to safety as do they to publicity.

Talking to media persons at DMK headquarters Anna Arivalaym, Raja said, “Neither Chief minister M K Stalin nor the DMK intend to politicise the accident. However, history of India suggests that ministers have owned moral responsibility under such circumstances and resigned, be it Mamata Banerjee, Nitish Kumar and Lalu Prasad.”

Citing Mamata’s allegation in the presence of the incumbent union railway minister that there was a train accident avoidance system previously, but to prevent ‘us’ from getting a good name, the BJP govt renamed it as Kavach, Raja quoted Mamata as saying that the BJP regime did not allocate required funds for it (Kavach).

Quoting Mamata as saying that only 2% of the total rail network of India was covered under Kavach, A Raja said that neither Prime Minister Narendra Modi nor the railway minister have properly responded to it.

“DMK doesn’t want to politicise. But DMK wishes to know who’s responsible, the system or an individual? How will you fix responsibility or made many attempts for it?” he asked.

“Even if something minor happens in TamilNadu, the BJP & AIADMK demand the resignation of the CM or concerned ministers. Why have they not ended their silence so far?” he wondered, adding that If the railway minister or officials paid due attention to it (safety) instead of publicity this accident would not have happened.