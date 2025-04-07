A multimedia tribute to Tamil Nadu’s iconic women artists

CHENNAI: Three renowned female artists from Tamil Nadu — Narthaki Nataraj (Bharatanatyam), Seethalakshmi (shadow puppetry), and Usha Rani (Tamil theatre) — are being honoured through a unique exhibition titled The Female Legacy Project. This initiative is led by the Goethe-Institut in association with the Shreya Nagarajan Singh Arts Development Consultancy, Kala Collective and Alliance Française.

The exhibition shines a light on the lives and legacies of these three remarkable artists, whose work has significantly shaped Tamil Nadu’s cultural landscape. Despite their deep-rooted impact, their stories have often remained underrepresented. The Female Legacy Project aims to change that — by capturing their journeys through a multimedia exhibition that brings their narratives to life.

A young, all-women creative team was brought together for this project: photographer and videographer duo Bhuvana Sekar and Habiba Begum, illustrator Sahitya Rani, and writer Saritha Rao — all mentored by renowned theatre artist and academic A Mangai. Over several months, they documented the lives of the featured artists, offering fresh and intimate perspectives on their contributions.

"All of us felt strongly that something needed to be done about how women are so often overlooked. When you look at art history, it’s largely dominated by men — even though women have always been creators. Their work was often taken less seriously, which meant they were less written about, less documented, and more easily forgotten. With this project, we wanted to celebrate female performing artists while they are still with us — to actively build their legacy and make sure people know about their incredible achievements. We feel incredibly fortunate that Usha Rani, Seethalakshmi, and Narthaki agreed to be part of this journey," shares Dr. Katharina Gorgen, Director of Goethe-Institut.

Narthaki Nataraj; Seethalakshmi

Narthaki Nataraj, a pioneering Bharatanatyam dancer and Padma Shri awardee, has spent her life challenging gender norms and embracing her identity as a transgender woman. Her art and activism are inseparable, and her story continues to inspire countless others. Seethalakshmi, a master of leather shadow puppetry, holds a patent for her work, along with six others. Her vibrant personality and deep connection to her craft bring her performances — and her puppets — vividly to life. Usha Rani, a powerhouse in Tamil theatre, has played everything from comic to mythological roles. Having worked with Mangai between 1999 and 2002 on multiple productions, she is known for her ability to completely inhabit every role she plays. Her performances reflect a lifetime of dedication to the stage.

“All three artists are truly special. They represent extraordinary achievements that have emerged from ordinary lives. Art is hard labour — physically, emotionally, and intellectually. These women have committed themselves to it with unwavering passion. Curating this with such a receptive and collaborative team has been deeply fulfilling," says Mangai, who curated the exhibition.

The ongoing exhibition at Alliance Française till April 13 isn’t just visual — it’s immersive. Performances and workshops such as koothu makeup, puppetry making, and songwriting are also being held. A guided tour in the Bharatanatyam language is conducted exclusively on weekends, providing a unique and immersive experience for visitors.

One of the key contributors, illustrator Sahitya Rani, shares a deep reflection on her creative process. “It was a very innovative idea — something Shreya and Katharina approached me with. Once we knew who the featured artists were, we all sat down together to brainstorm. Since it was a multimedia exhibition, we explored which elements of each artist’s story would translate best through photography, video, illustration, and writing. We also thought about how Saritha’s text could weave everything together into a cohesive narrative. That’s how the storytelling process began to take shape," she says.

For Sahitya, the process was more than simply representing — it was about responding to each artist’s story. “I was looking at the life and work of someone who’s been doing this for decades. There’s always that moment of inspiration — when you’re absorbing the energy, the legacy, and trying to figure out: How do I, as an illustrator, respond to that?”

She recalls a particularly powerful moment while illustrating Narthaki. “I grew up listening to the story of Amba from mythology — and when I heard Narthaki speak about it with such passion, it immediately struck me. In my illustration, I portrayed her as Amba. Everything came together there — identity, mythology, legacy.”

Documenting Seethalakshmi was an equally joyful experience for Sahitya. “We went to her house to film and photograph. She’s this lively, delightful woman surrounded by her puppets and creations. That visual — of her joy, her world, her art — cemented how I would approach her illustration."

“It took us months — conversations with the artists, discussions among ourselves and with Mangai — to figure out how to tie it all together. It was about understanding their lives and then expressing that through our mediums. These women deserve to be seen, heard, and celebrated.”