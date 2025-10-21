908 injured in firecracker accidents across TN during Deepavali festivities

CHENNAI: As Tamil Nadu celebrated Deepavali with grandeur and fervour on Monday, hospitals across the State reported 908 cases of burn and injury incidents caused by firecracker explosions. Despite repeated safety advisories, the festive enthusiasm led to a surge in firework-related accidents, with both adults and children among the injured.

According to the Health and Family Welfare department officials, 584 outpatients received treatment for minor burns and injuries, while 324 persons were hospitalised for more serious conditions. Of the outpatients, 344 were men, 54 women, 116 boys, and 70 girls. Among the inpatients, 248 were men, 21 women, 42 boys, and 13 girls, who are currently undergoing medical care across government and private hospitals in the State.

Doctors performed 85 major surgeries and 380 minor surgical procedures, while 93 patients received ophthalmic (eye-related) treatment for injuries sustained due to cracker explosions.

The department officials noted that Cuddalore district recorded the highest number of injuries with 29 cases, followed by Tiruvannamalai (25), Madurai (21), and Tiruchirappalli (18). In Chennai, 16 people were admitted to the Stanley Government Hospital with varying degrees of burn injuries.

Medical teams have been put on high alert, and emergency wards across major hospitals remained operational round the clock. Authorities have urged citizens to adhere to safety norms and exercise utmost caution while handling fireworks during the ongoing festive season.

Officials added that most of the patients are responding well to treatment and are expected to make a steady recovery in the coming days.