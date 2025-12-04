9,000 diff-abled set for local body nomination, assures CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday said that about 9,000 persons with disabilities will be nominated to rural local bodies once elections to 28 village panchayats are completed.

Marking World Disability Day, he distributed welfare measures at an event organised by the Department for the Welfare of Persons with Disabilities in Chennai. He handed over keys to 400 retrofitted three-wheel scooters and inaugurated an exhibition on government initiatives.

Stalin said World Disability Day holds special significance for the Dravidian model government, which aims to ensure equal rights and opportunities. So far, 3,631 persons with disabilities have been nominated to urban and rural local bodies, he said. The fresh round of nominations after the rural local body polls will take the total to more than 12,000.

He said the Dravidian movement was founded on the principle that all individuals are equal, at a time when society was affected by discrimination and untouchability. Welfare schemes and laws introduced by the government seek to reinforce this idea and create space for representation, he said.

Stalin urged the public to change mindsets along with availing schemes and financial assistance. Recalling former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi’s perseverance, he said differently abled persons should remain confident and work with determination. He added that the work of nominated members with disabilities in Tamil Nadu could serve as a model for other states.

Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, Social Welfare Minister Geetha Jeevan, Chief Secretary N Muruganandam and actor-activist Rohini were present at the event.