9 murders in 2 days expose reels regime, says Udhayanidhi Stalin

He claimed that nine murders were reported across the State over the past two days alone.

"With murders taking place one after another, for whom is the Chief Minister running this reels government when no one appears to be safe? Instead of continuing to sit idle, the Chief Minister should take firm action to restore law and order," Udhayanidhi Stalin said.

In a post on X, Udhayanidhi expressed shock over the alleged daylight killing of brothers Dalton and Nicholas in Tirunelveli. He also referred to the killing of a youth identified as Ajith in Chennai's Ice House area, allegedly following a dispute over the sale of ganja.