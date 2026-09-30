9 murders in 2 days expose reels regime, says Udhayanidhi Stalin

CHENNAI: The Leader of the Opposition and DMK youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin on Tuesday cited the Nellai double murder as a sign of what was wrong with TVK's handling of law and order.
He claimed that nine murders were reported across the State over the past two days alone.
"With murders taking place one after another, for whom is the Chief Minister running this reels government when no one appears to be safe? Instead of continuing to sit idle, the Chief Minister should take firm action to restore law and order," Udhayanidhi Stalin said.
In a post on X, Udhayanidhi expressed shock over the alleged daylight killing of brothers Dalton and Nicholas in Tirunelveli. He also referred to the killing of a youth identified as Ajith in Chennai's Ice House area, allegedly following a dispute over the sale of ganja.
He also cited the death of woman police constable Kannagi in Paramakudi, alleging that she was pushed to the ground and died. He said the incident raised concerns over the safety of police personnel themselves.
Udhayanidhi said murders had also been reported in Mayiladuthurai, Tiruvannamalai, Salem, Kanniyakumari and Theni-Gudalur during the two-day period.
Questioning the Chief Minister over the reported incidents, he alleged that people were being left without adequate security and urged the government to take firm steps to strengthen law and order. He called upon Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay to take immediate and decisive action to prevent further crimes.