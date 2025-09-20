9 months on, ryots yet to get rain relief: Anbumani

CHENNAI: PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss condemned the State government for failing to provide relief to the farmers who lost their crops during the heavy rains in November 2024 and January this year.

Anbumani said that paddy crops in more than 1.5 lakh acres in the Mayiladuthurai district were destroyed in the heavy rains. “It is condemnable that the government is refusing to provide relief. Leaders of farmers' associations have informed me that the government has yet to provide relief, which was shocking. Denying relief for 9 months is inhuman, “ he added.

He pointed out that the officials, who inspected the damages, have recommended that the State government provide Rs 71.79 crore in relief to the affected farmers.

“The DMK government should not play with the lives of farmers. The government should provide Rs 30,000 per acre to the affected farmers. If the government refuses to provide the relief, PMK will conduct protests,” he warned.

Speaking during his state-wide rally in Mayiladuthurai district, on Friday, Anbumani alleged that the State government is refusing to construct check dams across the Kollidam River, in a secret bid to promote river sand theft.

“About 50 TMC of water from Kollidam enters the sea every year. I met Chief Minister MK Stalin and requested that he construct check dams. Based on the request, he ordered officials to take measures, and IIT experts conducted a survey. They submitted projects worth Rs 750 Crore. After that, the project never took off,” he added.