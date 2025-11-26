9 months on, diff-abled nomination to local bodies at snail's pace

CHENNAI: Nine months after the landmark announcement, the process of nominating persons with disabilities as members to urban and rural local bodies is moving at a sluggish pace. Despite Chief Minister MK Stalin's declaration in February, followed by the tabling of two Bills to enact the policy, the implementation on the ground remains delayed.

According to officials, only a handful of municipalities, such as Pattukottai and Athiramapattinam, have completed the nominations so far. The scenario in Chennai is dismal, with the Greater Chennai Corporation yet to nominate any member.

Applicants cite bureaucratic procedures, including police verification and approvals from local bodies, as the primary causes of the hold-up.

The delay persists even though district administrations have been accepting applications since July. There is significant public interest, especially in urban areas, with approximately 400 aspirants in Chennai alone.

Deepaknathan, president of the DMK's Differently Abled Wing, acknowledged the initiative as a "major achievement" for the government but expressed concern over the protracted timeline.

Officials from the Rural and Urban Development Departments have stated that the applications received are "under consideration." They attribute the delay to the necessary vetting process and confirm that the majority of forms have been sent for police verification.

They assured that the nominations would be finalised once this step is completed, finally granting persons with disabilities representation in local governance as pledged.