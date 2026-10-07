9-member gang involved in murders, robberies across State held in Coimbatore

The gang first came under the police radar in December 2025 after a group of college students was waylaid in Kuniyamuthur and robbed of cash and jewellery at knife-point. When a patrol team attempted to intercept the suspects, they threw chilli powder at the policemen and sped away in a car.

Police said the gang members later moved to Theni district, where its members broke into the house of a police sub-inspector and stole around 100 sovereigns of gold jewellery, before fleeing to Delhi.