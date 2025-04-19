8,951 artisans to benefit under Rs 170 cr Kalaignar Kaivinai scheme: CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday launched the Kalaignar Kaivinai scheme in Kancheepuram by distributing loan orders worth Rs 170 crores to 8,951 of the 24,907 applicants and termed it a key initiative for the socio-economic upliftment of artisans.

Apart from the Kalaignar Kaivinai scheme, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday also announced five new schemes for the MSME sector to support entrepreneurs in the State, including quadrupling the subsidy provided for obtaining a Geographical Indicator (GI) tag to Rs 1 lakh.

Making the announcements after launching the Kalaignar Kaivinai scheme at an event in Kancheepuram, Stalin said that the State subsidy for obtaining the GI tag has been increased from Rs 25,000 to Rs 1 lakh.

The Chief Minister also announced the establishment of world-class laboratories at Rs 5 crore to support automobile and engineering spare parts manufacturing units in the Ambattur industrial estate. State MSMEs minister T M Anbarasan, former union minister TR Baalu, Kancheepuram MP Selvam, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K Selvaperunthagai, local MLAs, Chief Secretary Muruganandam and other officials were also present during the inauguration of the artisan development scheme.

Impetus to industrial estates

Rs 5 crore for developing road infrastructure and storm water drains at industry-rich Palanthandalam in Kancheepuram

Rs 3.90 crore training Centre for technical skill development and a common utilities centre in Kaakkalur industrial estate

Rs 4 lakh financial assistance for MSME units for participating in domestic trade fairs, an amount that has doubled from the previous allocation