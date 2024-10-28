8.70 lakh migrant workers living in Tamil Nadu without social benefits

CHENNAI: Over 8.71 lakh inter-state migrant (ISM) workers have been enrolled in the state labour department’s exclusive drive. However, none stands a chance, to date, to benefit from state social security schemes. They must pay for medical care, even in government hospitals, and are denied free ration.

Amid this plight, labour rights activists and forums are demanding that the authorities issue identity cards and extend social security schemes to those who have registered through department’s web portal. They have also demanded that the state government make policy decisions to treat workers from other states like their own.

After nearly two years of efforts, the labour department has managed to gather the details of 8.71 lakh ISM workers from different sectors across 38 districts. Nonetheless, they remain mere numbers in government records. “They should be given identification cards and made entitled to certain privileges, such as free treatment in government hospitals and access to ration,” said Geetha of the Unorganised Workers’ Federation.

“Until a few years ago, there were incidents of women workers giving birth at worksites because they were unable to pay (subsidized rates) for treatments at government facilities. Though such incidents are not reported anymore, the government has not made any changes to ensure free medical care for these workers,” she said, recalling that the government should adopt the recommendations of the draft action plan for the rehabilitation of migrant labourers and their children.

The plan, which is gathering dust, was submitted to the State Assembly in 2011, and one of the key recommendations was to issue temporary ID cards to workers so they could enjoy certain privileges on par with native workers.

None of the nearly 500 migrant families living in Alathur panchayat in Chengalpet’s Thiruporur taluk benefits from any government schemes, said labour activist TK Ezhumalai. “Children from these families attend nearby schools, but there are no teachers to teach them their mother tongue (Telugu, Hindi, or Bengali),” he stated.

Sources in the health and labour departments said the construction welfare board takes care of the medical expenses of registered ISM workers, while the rest of the migrant workers have to pay for any treatment.

"Migrant workers who deliver in government hospitals are denied aid under the Dr Muthulakshmi Reddy Maternity Benefit Scheme," said a source.








