85,000 PG teacher aspirants failing in Tamil exposes neglect, says Anbumani

CHENNAI: PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Saturday criticised the State government after more than 85,000 candidates failed the compulsory Tamil language paper in the postgraduate teacher recruitment exam.

According to the results, over 36 per cent of the 2.36 lakh candidates who appeared for the mandatory Tamil eligibility test — required for the recruitment of 1,996 postgraduate teachers, physical education directors and computer instructors — failed to secure the minimum pass mark.

The exam, held on October 12, carries 50 marks, of which candidates must score at least 20 to qualify. Failure in Tamil results in automatic disqualification, as subject papers are not evaluated.

Anbumani said this recurring trend highlighted deep flaws in the State’s Tamil education system, pointing out that several aspirants hold advanced degrees such as M.Phil. and PhD, but are still unable to clear a test equivalent to the Class 10 level.

He blamed successive governments for neglecting Tamil education, including not enforcing the 2006 compulsory Tamil learning law, failing to obtain a Supreme Court ruling on the issue, and reducing Tamil instructional hours under the DMK regime. Terming the situation “a disgrace,” he said the PMK would work to ensure Tamil is taught and learned with pride.