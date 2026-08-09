Tamil Nadu cops go on ‘mule hunt’, arrest 837 account holders in two-day statewide drive

The police conducted a statewide drive on August 6 and 7, and arrested 837 persons who profited by renting out their accounts to fraudsters.

According to the State police headquarters, the operation targeted individuals linked to 9,804 National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP) complaints involving fraudulent transactions amounting to Rs 545.27 crore.

The operation focused on identifying persons involved in opening, providing, operating, and facilitating the misuse of bank accounts for receiving and withdrawing proceeds of cyber fraud.

"Cyber criminals generally use mule bank accounts, opened in someone else's name, to move the money they defraud from public. The original account holder often ‘lends’ or ‘sells’ it to fraudsters for a commission. When a cybercriminal scams someone online, the victim's money is first transferred into a mule account.