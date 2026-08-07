Tamil Nadu police crack down on ‘money mule’ accounts; over 80 detained in Chennai

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Police have launched a statewide drive against "money mule" bank accounts used by cyber fraudsters to channel money obtained through online scams.
As part of the operation, the Chennai Cyber Crime Wing detained more than 80 people, while several others were detained across the state for questioning.
Police said searches are still under way in some districts and further details about the arrests will be released after the investigation progresses.
According to investigators, cyber criminals involved in online trading frauds, digital arrest scams, online gaming frauds and other financial crimes used bank accounts obtained from members of the public to receive and transfer illegal funds.
Many account holders allegedly handed over access to their accounts in return for commissions or cash payments.
Police said cyber crime victims in Tamil Nadu have reported losses of about Rs 1,897 crore last year, prompting the special enforcement drive under the direction of Director General of Police Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal.
Investigators are examining financial transactions and digital evidence to identify the organised networks behind the frauds. Police also warned the public against sharing or renting out bank accounts, ATM cards, cheque books or internet banking credentials, stating that account holders could face criminal prosecution if their accounts are used for cyber crimes.