81 Tamil Nadu govt schools felicitated for high NMMS exam performance

CHENNAI: The Department of School Education held a felicitation programme for 81 State-run schools for exceptional performance in the Centre's National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme (NMMS) exam from 2022-25.

The NMMS exam results were announced on April 12, and 6,695 class 8 students have been selected. Each will get a monthly scholarship of Rs 1,000 from classes 9 to 12.

In Chennai, eight schools located outside the limits of the GCC -Ramanathapuram Middle School, government Muslim higher secondary school, Velachery Chennai higher secondary school, Ashok Nagar government girls higher secondary school, Ambattur government girls higher secondary school and Virugambakkam Jaigopal Garodia government girls higher secondary school - were felicitated.

A government school teacher said, "We begin training the class 8 students early for NMMS and concentrate on key concepts for students to score high marks. This has also helped them focus on school subjects."

In the exams held in February for the 2024-25 academic year, 508 students were selected from Tirunelveli, the highest in the state, followed by 479 students from Salem and 470 students from Thoothukudi. Chennai stood at the 14th rank, among 38 districts, with 168 students selected for the scholarship.

Under the Ministry of Education, the NMMS exams are annually conducted by the Directorate of Government Examination (DGE). The exams are conducted for class 8 students from economically weaker backgrounds who have shown meritorious academic performances so far.

The education department says that over 2.30 lakh students from across the state have applied for the exam.

Among the selected students, 1,173 students belong to the OBC category, 1,992 students belong to the general category, 234 students to the Backward Class (Muslims) and 1,338 students to the MBC category.

Furthermore, 995 students belong to SC, 198 students to Scheduled Caste Arunthathiyar, 64 students to ST and 79 students to the differently-abled category.

The students whose families' annual income fares below Rs 1.5 lakh are eligible to apply for NMMS.