804 artefacts found in 9th phase at Keeladi

CHENNAI: State Department of Archaeology on Wednesday informed the Assembly that 804 artefacts have been unearthed during the ninth phase of excavation at Keeladi.

According to the policy note, tabled in the House, a total of 804 artefacts, including marble weights, glass beads, bangle fragments, copper coins, copper needles, bone points, iron nails, gold ornaments, ivory dice and flint animal figurines were found in 14 pits.

“In a pit, a 3 to 6 cm thick clay-limestone subsoil was found at a depth of 35 cm. A pile of black-red, red-coated pottery and red pottery tiles were found at a depth of two feet. Perforated, decorated, red painted potsherds and 200 symbols of fish, ladder and geometry were found,” it said.