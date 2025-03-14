8-month-old baby dies after being run over at construction site in Tiruvallur

CHENNAI: An 8-month-old baby girl was killed after being run over by a cargo vehicle at a construction site near Mappedu, Tiruvallur on Thursday.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the infant's parents, Chellamuthu (25) and Priyarani (22), hailing from a village in Kallakurichi, were working at the construction site.

On Thursday afternoon, the couple put their baby to sleep and placed her on a mat near a shed at the construction site. However, within some time, a cargo vehicle carrying bricks ran over the child, killing her on the spot.

On information, the Mappedu police rushed to the spot. The child's body was taken to the Tiruvallur Government Hospital for post-mortem examination.

A case has been registered based on a complaint filed by the infant's mother.