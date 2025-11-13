78% of enumeration forms distributed across Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday said that 78.09% of enumeration forms under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls have been distributed across Tamil Nadu so far.

In a statement, the Commission said that out of 6.41 crore voters in the State, enumeration forms have been issued to 5,00,67,045. As many as 68,467 Booth Level Officers (BLOs) have been deployed for the exercise.

The enumeration phase, which began on November 4, will continue till December 4. The draft electoral rolls will be published on December 9, and the final rolls are scheduled to be released on February 7, 2026.