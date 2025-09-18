75-yr-old man held for sexually abusing 5-year-old girl in Thanjavur

TIRUCHY: A 75-year-old man was arrested under the POCSO Act for sexually abusing a 5-year-old girl in Thanjavur on Wednesday.

Kasimuthu, from a village near Pattukkottai, on seeing the girl playing in front of her house, took her to a farm, promising to get her gooseberries. Suddenly, he took the girl to a secluded place and sexually abused her.

Later, the girl narrated the ordeal to her parents, who approached the Pattukkottai All Women police station with a complaint. The police conducted an investigation and found that the complaint was genuine.

They registered a case against Kasimuthu under various BNS sections and the POCSO Act. On Wednesday, the police arrested Kasimuthu.