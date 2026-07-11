73-year-old man arrested for raping, impregnating granddaughter in Ramanathapuram

RAMANATHAPURAM: A 73-year-old man was arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for allegedly sexually assaulting his 15-year-old granddaughter, who was later found to be pregnant, according to a Daily Thanthi report.
The accused is a resident of a village near Paramakudi in Ramanathapuram district. Police said the survivor, a Class 10 student, had been living with her widowed mother near the accused's house.
According to the report, the elderly man used to visit his daughter's house frequently. During the past few months, he allegedly sexually assaulted his granddaughter on several occasions.
When the girl informed her mother about the alleged abuse, she confronted her father and warned him against visiting the house. However, the accused allegedly continued to harass the minor.
Police said the repeated sexual assault resulted in the girl becoming three months pregnant.
After learning about the pregnancy, the survivor's mother lodged a complaint with the Paramakudi All-Women Police Station seeking action against her father.
Based on the complaint, police registered a case under relevant sections of the POCSO Act and arrested the accused.
Further investigation is under way to establish the circumstances surrounding the case. Police have withheld the identity of the survivor in accordance with legal provisions that prohibit the disclosure of the identity of minors involved in sexual offence cases.