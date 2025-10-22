700 tonnes of waste removed in Tiruchy post Deepavali

TIRUCHY: In the aftermath of Deepavali celebrations, the conservancy workers from Tiruchy City Corporation removed 700 tonnes of garbage on Tuesday.

More than 200 temporary shops came up in the busy spots like NSB road, Singarathoppu, Super bazaar, Big Bazaar, Small bazaar and Gandhi market areas across Tiruchy city during the Deepavali festival season.

On Tuesday, after the celebration on Monday, more than 1,700 conservancy workers were deployed across the city to remove the garbage accumulated. They were engaged in the work from the morning hours.

Despite the incessant rainfall, the workers continued to remove the garbage accumulated along the roads. In total, they removed 700 tonnes of waste against the usual 450 tonnes collected across all 65 wards.

"Usually, we collect 450 tonnes of degradable and non-degradable wastes from every household and commercial establishments across the city, but on Tuesday, we collected 700 tonnes of garbage and 50 per cent of the collected garbage was plastic, particularly from the business area in NSB road," a supervisor said.