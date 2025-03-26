70-year-old man sexually abuses 8-year-old girl in Thanjavur, held

TIRUCHY: Thanjavur police on Tuesday arrested a 70-year-old man under the Pocso Act for sexually abusing an eight-year-old girl.

Aslam Khan (80), from a village in Vallam police jurisdiction, had reportedly offered eatables to a girl from the locality who was playing in front of his house, and took her inside his house and sexually abused the girl.

The girl who managed to escape from the hold of the elderly man, narrated the incident to her parents. The shocked parents approached the Vallam All Women police and filed a complaint. The police registered a case and arrested Aslam Khan late on Tuesday. He was lodged in the Pudukkottai prison.