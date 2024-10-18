CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai on Friday announced the possibility of rain in 7 districts of Tamil Nadu within next three hours till 1 pm.

An upper atmospheric circulation is currently prevailing over northern Tamil Nadu. Additionally, another upper atmospheric circulation is located over the Lakshadweep Islands and surrounding areas. Due to this, light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning may occur in some parts of Tamil Nadu today, the weather department predicted.

Accordingly, the districts expected to receive rain include Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Viluppuram, Kallakurichi, and Cuddalore.