Begin typing your search...

    7 districts in Tamil Nadu likely to receive rain within 1 pm: Weather department

    The districts expected to receive rain include Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Viluppuram, Kallakurichi, and Cuddalore.

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|18 Oct 2024 11:41 AM IST  ( Updated:2024-10-18 06:49:59  )
    7 districts in Tamil Nadu likely to receive rain within 1 pm: Weather department
    X

    Visual from Chennai (Photo: Hemanathan M)

    CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai on Friday announced the possibility of rain in 7 districts of Tamil Nadu within next three hours till 1 pm.

    An upper atmospheric circulation is currently prevailing over northern Tamil Nadu. Additionally, another upper atmospheric circulation is located over the Lakshadweep Islands and surrounding areas. Due to this, light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning may occur in some parts of Tamil Nadu today, the weather department predicted.

    Also Read:Low-pressure likely over Bay of Bengal on 22.10.2024: Weather dept

    Accordingly, the districts expected to receive rain include Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Viluppuram, Kallakurichi, and Cuddalore.

    Tamil Nadu rainsmonsoonweather updateTN rains
    Online Desk

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick