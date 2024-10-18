Low-pressure likely over Bay of Bengal on 22.10.2024: Weather dept

CHENNAI: A fresh upper-air cyclonic circulation is very likely to form over the North Andaman Sea around October 20. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is expected to develop over the central Bay of Bengal around October 22, moving northwestward and intensifying further, which may result in rainfall activity in Odisha on October 23, 24, and 25, Manorama Mohanty, Director of India Meteorological Department, Bhubaneswar, told news agency ANI.

The weather department said that under the influence of the forecasted system, moderate showers are expected in Kerala and Mahe, while light rain is expected in Lakshadweep, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalseema, and Telangana.

When asked about cyclone possibility, Mohanty told ANI, "At present, it is too early to predict a cyclone. The IMD is continuously monitoring the system and will provide daily updates on the system and the forecast."

Meanwhile, light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning is expected at a few places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and the Karaikal region till October 20 (Sunday), as per the forecast by the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai.

Heavy rain is likely in isolated places over Vellore, Tirupattur, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem, and Erode districts today (October 18) while in Chennai and its neighbourhood, the sky condition is likely to be partly cloudy with light or moderate rain along with thunderstorms and lightning likely to occur in some areas.

The maximum temperature in Chennai and its neighbourhood is likely to go up to 33-34 degrees Celsius today while the minimum temperature is likely to be 25-26 degrees Celsius.

Additionally, the RMC has forecasted heavy rain towards the weekend (October 20 and 21) at isolated places over ghat areas of Coimbatore and Tirupur, Ranipet, Vellore, Tirupattur, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem, Trichy, Dindigul, Madurai, Pudukkottai, Ariyalur, and Perambalur.