7 agri hubs will provide one-stop solution, says MRK Panneerselvam

CHENNAI: Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister MRK Panneerselvam announced on Thursday that the State government will establish seven Integrated Agricultural Extension Centres at a cost of Rs 25.03 crore, enabling farmers to access government schemes, expert advice, and high-quality agricultural inputs in one place.

Addressing the Assembly during the debate on demands for grants for the department, the minister outlined several initiatives aimed at enhancing agricultural infrastructure and farmer welfare.

“Two fertilizer control laboratories will be set up in Tirunelveli and Cuddalore at a cost of Rs 6 crore to ensure the availability of quality materials. Additionally, cold storage facilities will be developed in Vetiyaanvilai and Manamadurai at a cost of Rs 4 crore to minimise post-harvest losses and extend the storage period for agricultural produce,” he said.

“New seed storage facilities will be constructed at five sub-agricultural extension centers at an estimated cost of Rs 3.58 crore. Surveillance cameras and electronic attendance machines will be installed in 386 Integrated Agricultural Extension Centres across the State at a cost of Rs 2.50 crore to monitor and enhance service delivery,” he noted.

He further added, “A new building will be constructed at the Biological Pesticide Production Centre in Thanjavur at a cost of Rs 1.85 crore to ensure farmers receive high-quality biological pesticides. Additionally, Rs 1 crore will be allocated to expand horticulture nurseries, and Rs 98 lakh will be earmarked for subsidising mango pulp production units.”