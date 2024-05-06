69-year-old Puzhal inmate dies due to health complications

CHENNAI: A 69-year-old woman inmate at Puzhal prison died allegedly due to health complications on Sunday.

The victim, A Vedamary of Madhavaram, was recently jailed after being found guilty in a 2008 dowry harassment case.

About a week ago, she had complained of health complications and was treated in the prison hospital.

When her condition worsened, she was moved to the Government Stanley Hospital for further treatment on May 1.

She did not respond to medial treatment and died on Sunday, police said.

A case has been registered.