Begin typing your search...

    68-yr-old man gets 7 yrs in jail for sexually abusing mentally unstable minor in Tirunelveli

    Based on the complaint lodged by the victim’s mother, the Ambasamudram All Women Police registered a case

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|16 Sept 2025 7:38 AM IST
    68-yr-old man gets 7 yrs in jail for sexually abusing mentally unstable minor in Tirunelveli
    X
    Representative Image

    MADURAI: A Special Court for exclusive trial of cases under the POCSO Act in Tirunelveli on Monday convicted a 68-year-old man and sentenced him to undergo seven years of imprisonment.

    Balasubramanian of Subramaniapuram Pothai was convicted in connection with the sexual harassment of a minor girl with mental health challenges near Ambasamudram in 2024.

    Based on the complaint lodged by the victim’s mother, the Ambasamudram All Women Police registered a case. After the probe, the accused was arrested and remanded.

    Judge K Suresh Kumar, after examining the witnesses, found him guilty and pronounced the sentence, and imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on him. Moreover, the Court ordered compensation of Rs 1 lakh to the victim.

    Pocso Actsexual harassmentArrestTirunelveli
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X