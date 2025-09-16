68-yr-old man gets 7 yrs in jail for sexually abusing mentally unstable minor in Tirunelveli

MADURAI: A Special Court for exclusive trial of cases under the POCSO Act in Tirunelveli on Monday convicted a 68-year-old man and sentenced him to undergo seven years of imprisonment.

Balasubramanian of Subramaniapuram Pothai was convicted in connection with the sexual harassment of a minor girl with mental health challenges near Ambasamudram in 2024.

Based on the complaint lodged by the victim’s mother, the Ambasamudram All Women Police registered a case. After the probe, the accused was arrested and remanded.

Judge K Suresh Kumar, after examining the witnesses, found him guilty and pronounced the sentence, and imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on him. Moreover, the Court ordered compensation of Rs 1 lakh to the victim.