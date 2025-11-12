65 year old man kills octogenarian for 1 sovereign gold ring

COIMBATORE: A 65-year-old man was arrested for strangling an octogenarian woman to death for one sovereign of gold jewellery in Coimbatore on Wednesday.

The accused, Gopalan, from Valayapalayam, strangulated Arukkani Ammal (80), who lives alone in the same neighbourhood and stole away her one sovereign gold ring. “When the elderly woman’s daughter, Santhamani, went to give food, she was shocked to find her lying dead on the cot, inside the house,” police said.

The Karumathampatti police sent the body for a post-mortem. Police quizzed Gopalan on suspicion, who then confessed to the crime.

Police arrested him and seized the stolen ring. Further inquiries are on.