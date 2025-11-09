65% rise in crimes against women under DMK regime, alleges Kushboo

CHENNAI: BJP state vice-president and actor Kushboo Sundar questioned Chief Minister MK Stalin's commitment to ensuring women's safety in Tamil Nadu on Sunday, while party functionaries from the arts and culture wing accused the regime of pushing the Tamil film industry into decline.

Speaking to reporters at the Chennai airport, Kushboo said that since the DMK came to power four and a half years ago, women in the State have been living in fear. "Where is women's safety in Tamil Nadu? The Chief Minister must answer this. They claim to run a women-friendly government, but crimes against women have increased by nearly 65 per cent. From Coimbatore and Pollachi to Anna University, assaults against women are rising, largely due to drug abuse and unchecked liquor sales," she alleged.

She claimed that Tasmac outlets continued to sell liquor beyond permitted hours without proper billing. The government turns a blind eye when politically connected individuals are caught in drug cases, she alleged. Referring to the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, she said the exercise was being conducted across the country, including Tamil Nadu. "If this is not completed now, it can never be done," she added.

Reacting to remarks against the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), Kushboo said, "If anyone criticises TVK members or speaks inappropriately, Vijay himself must intervene and set things right." The BJP leader also said her political mentor was former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi, who taught her to maintain dignity in public life, a quality she found missing in today's DMK.

Meanwhile, addressing the BJP's Arts and Culture Cell general council meeting in KK Nagar here, CBFC member and state cell president 'FEFSI' Siva accused the DMK government of "crippling" Tamil cinema. "Releasing a film has become nearly impossible. Producers hesitate to start projects as Tamil cinema struggles for survival, while Kannada and Telugu industries thrive," he said.

The meeting, attended by actor-politician Kasturi Shankar, stunt master Kanal Kannan, and transgender actor Mila, adopted resolutions to expose DMK's corruption, promote GST awareness, support women's safety, and strengthen the party under Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagenthran's leadership for the 2026 Assembly elections.