6,208 rural roads have been developed in the last three years: Tamil Nadu government

CHENNAI: State government on Tuesday informed that in the last three years of Stalin-led DMK rule, 6,208 rural roads have been developed at the cost of Rs 1,500 crore.

According to the release issued by the state government, 6,208 roads in rural areas (under Rural Development and Panchayat Raj department) of Tamil Nadu have been developed at the cost of Rs 1,484 crore.

"Construction of 2,97,414 houses have been completed under the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj department. Concrete roof structures were developed at Rs 4,035.65 crore and bank loans of Rs 71,960.43 crore were given to the 2,56,508 women self-help-groups. Also employment opportunities for 92,003 youths were created through 511 private employment camps, " the release noted.

Also, to ensure adequate IT infrastructure in village panchayats, computers, printers and uninterruptible power supplies (UPS) have been procured and put into use in 12,525 village panchayats.

"Vptax portal for e-Governance has been implemented in panchayats to help people easily access government services related to the welfare of citizens such as property tax, drinking water taxes, business tax, building approval through the internet, " the release said, adding that the financial limit for granting administrative permission to village panchayats has been increased from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh, for panchayat unions from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 25 lakh and for district panchayats from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 50 lakh.

Under the Union Government's Jal Jeevan mission, 63,63,379 houses in rural areas have been provided drinking water connections at a cost of Rs 2,010,29 crore in three years.