60-year-old teacher held for misbehaving with nursing student in Thirukalukundram

CHENNAI: Police arrested a 60-year-old teacher who misbehaved with a nursing student in Thirukalukundram on Thursday.

Mother Teresa Nursing Training Institute is located in Thirukalukundram and it was owned by Sagayakumar.

Police said when the faculty is on leave Sagayakumar's friend Antony (60) would visit the Institute to take care of the teaching.

On Sunday Antony called a girl from the Tribal community in the locality and told her to come to the Institute and attend the special class.

After reaching the Institute the girl found that there was nobody in the institute and Antony had called only her.

When asked about it Antony told her that he has decided to give her special coaching that's why called her alone.

Later he started the class and slowly started to misbehave with the girl.

Police said she managed to escape from the spot and reached the house and informed her parents about the incident.

Then her parents filed a complaint to the Thirukalukundram police station and the police who registered a case were searching for Antony on Thursday he was arrested and further inquiry is on.

The police are also inquiring with Sagayakumar why he allowed Antony to conduct special classes on Sundays.