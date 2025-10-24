Begin typing your search...

    60-year-old man killed in Dindigul accident

    The fatal accident occurred at MM Kovilur Pirivu on the Dindigul-Tiruchy Highway when the victim turned his bike to the right side to enter his village

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|24 Oct 2025 8:06 AM IST
    60-year-old man killed in Dindigul accident
    X

    Representative Image

    MADURAI: A sixty-year-old man was killed in an accident in Dindigul district on Thursday. The deceased victim has been identified as A Ramar of Kulanthaipatti village, a casual worker, sources said.

    The fatal accident occurred at MM Kovilur Pirivu on the Dindigul-Tiruchy Highway when the victim turned his bike to the right side to enter his village.

    A state-run bus ran over the victim, killing him on the spot. On being alerted, Dindigul Taluk police rushed to the spot and inspected the accident site.

    The body was taken to Dindigul Government Hospital. Based on a complaint lodged by the victim’s wife, a case has been registered, sources said

    accident caseDindigul
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X