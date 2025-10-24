60-year-old man killed in Dindigul accident

MADURAI: A sixty-year-old man was killed in an accident in Dindigul district on Thursday. The deceased victim has been identified as A Ramar of Kulanthaipatti village, a casual worker, sources said.

The fatal accident occurred at MM Kovilur Pirivu on the Dindigul-Tiruchy Highway when the victim turned his bike to the right side to enter his village.

A state-run bus ran over the victim, killing him on the spot. On being alerted, Dindigul Taluk police rushed to the spot and inspected the accident site.

The body was taken to Dindigul Government Hospital. Based on a complaint lodged by the victim’s wife, a case has been registered, sources said