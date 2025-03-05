60-year-old ailing jumbo dies at Tiruchy rehab centre

TIRUCHY: A 60-year-old female elephant named Jaini, among 10 other elephants taken care of at the 50-acre MR Palayam Government Elephant Rehabilitation Centre in Reserve Forest under the Tiruchy Forest Division, has passed away.

Forest officials said Jaini had been suffering from health issues over the past month.

A special expert medical committee had been providing recommended treatments. However, despite continuous medical care, the elephant became extremely weak and was found lying down in a fatigued state on March 3.

Unfortunately, at around 4:30 PM, the veterinarians confirmed her demise. Following an autopsy on March 4, the elephant was buried near the northern boundary of the centre, adhering to official protocols.