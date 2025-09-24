6-year-old girl dies after choking on her birthday in Chennai

CHENNAI: A six-year-old girl died in Chennai on her birthday after reportedly choking while asleep, Daily Thanthi reported.

The girl, Sanjana Sri, a class 1 student, was the daughter of Mahendran, a textile trader from Erode district, and his wife Padumegala. The family is staying in a rented house in Vadapalani as Mahendran is undergoing treatment for liver disease at a private hospital in Chennai.

On the evening of her birthday, Padumegala and her sister took Sanjana to the beach to celebrate and bought her fried fish and chicken fried rice. Later that night, the child, who had a fever, was given medicine and put to bed.

At about 4 am, Padumegala found her daughter lying motionless with blood coming from her mouth and nose. She rushed her to a nearby private hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

Doctors said the cause of death was choking due to a blockage in her trachea. Police have registered a case and are conducting inquiries.